Abandoned vehicle removed from Khlong Toei, near Vimut-Theptarin Hospital

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Governor Jakkapan visited the Khlong Toei district to oversee the implementation of Governor Chadchart’s policy concerning the removal of abandoned vehicles from public roads and spaces on August 27. The specific operation took place in a side street adjacent to Vimut-Theptarin Hospital on Rama IV Road.

In collaboration with the Khlong Toei District Office and the Department of Public Order and Safety, a flatbed truck was used to remove an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle has been transported to a designated storage facility in the Nong Khaem district, where it will be kept for six months. If the owner or possessor does not claim the vehicle within this period, it will be auctioned off in accordance with government regulations.



Since 2019, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has identified 1,477 abandoned vehicles across the city. Of these, 1,225 were removed by their owners, while the district offices removed 252. Additionally, 57 vehicles were fined, and 80 have been auctioned as of August 26, 2024.







































