SuratThaniin South Thailand expectslow hotel occupancy over New Year holiday period

By Pattaya Mail
Tourism to the province is expected to be weak overall at just 24% hotel occupancy over the four-day holiday period. (KhaoSok national park)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects the long New Year weekend to attract over 31,000 tourists to SuratThani province, generating 276 million baht in tourism revenue.

Tourism to the province is nevertheless expected to be weak overall at just 24% hotel occupancy over the four-day holiday period.



On Saturday, many domestic travelers from Bangkok and other provinces reportedly visited Ratchaprapa Dam in Ban Ta Khun district, as well as KhongPhanom and KhaoSok national parks in Phanom district. Over 30 KhaoSok resorts are meanwhile reporting full bookings.


Thais currently make up the majority of tourists to KhaoSok, though the KhaoSok Tourism Operators Association said outlook is improving. (NNT)









