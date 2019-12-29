Surat Thani welcomes Russian tourists on inaugural flight

SURAT THANI – The southern province of Surat Thani has welcomed a group of Russian tourists who booked an entire inaugural flight from their country to Surat Thani, as they plan to celebrate the arrival of 2020 on Samui, Phangan and Tao islands.

On Friday (Dec 27) at Surat Thani International Airport, the Governor of Surat Thani, WitchawutJinto, and a team of officials welcomed a total of 432 Russian tourists, who booked the inaugural flight of Nordwind Airlines from Novosibirsk in Russia to the southern province. The officials welcomed them with a water presentation and a cultural performance. The visitors from Russia say they plan to take a vacation on Samui Island for 11 to 12 days. More tourists from Russia are expected to arrive this weekend.

Mr. Witchawut said Surat Thani is one of the most popular tourist destinations in southern Thailand. The coastal province is a gateway to many famous islands, such as Samui, Phangan and Tao. Surat Thani is also a transportation hub for the upper southern region, as it offers all modes of transport on land, by air, sea and rail, connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. This month, the province welcomes flights from Chengdu in China and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Between December 27 and April 22, Surat Thani is to welcome 32 flights from Novosibirsk and Krasnoyarsk, both in Russia. About 12,760 tourists are expected to visit Surat Thani during this period, generating revenue of 500 million baht. This is a good opportunity to promote tourism during the New Year and Songkran holidays. Authorities in Surat Thani are ready to ensure the safety of tourists, so they can enjoy the beautiful beaches, popular attractions, delicious seafood and the generosity of the local people.

SupraneePongpat, the TAT Executive Director of Europe, Africa and Middle East, said today Surat Thani is renowned for its beautiful tourist attractions and coastal shoreline. The province is ready to accommodate the increasing number of tourists from Russia. The TAT Office in Moscow has collaborated with PegasTouristik, a major tour agency in Russia, to promote a tourism package of 11 days and 12 nights in Surat Thani’sSamui, Phangan and Tao islands from the winter season to April next year.

Each charter flight can hold a maximum of 440 passengers. The inaugural flight is a positive sign for tourism in Surat Thani and nearby provinces.