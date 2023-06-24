‘Sunthorn Phu Day’ celebration in Rayong June 25 – 27

Celebrate Sunthorn Phu Day on 26 June annually, a special occasion that commemorates the birthday of Thailand’s renowned literary figure, Sunthorn Phu, also known as Phra Sunthorn Vohara, often referred to as the Shakespeare of Thailand.







This year’s Sunthorn Phu Day will be celebrated at the Sunthorn Phu Memorial Park in Rayong province from 25 – 27 June 2023. Visitors can anticipate engaging in various activities during the event, including an exhibition showcasing Sunthorn Phu’s life and contributions, captivating performances inspired by his literary works, poetry-writing contests open to students and the public, as well as an array of street food stalls and shops.

For additional details regarding Sunthorn Phu Day, please visit the official provincial website of Rayong or contact them via email at [email protected]. (PRD)

















