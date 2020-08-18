Substandard electrical appliances crack down on e-marketplaces in Bangkok

Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) cracked down substandard electrical appliances sold on online marketplaces, Lazada and Shopee and seized illegally imported goods at warehouses in Bangkok and Samut Prakan.







Wanchai Phanomchai, Secretary-General of the TISI said that last month, it strictly checked 123 items of restricted goods sold on 36 websites as these goods are related to the safety of consumers.

The random checks found imports of popular electrical appliances without permission such as air fryer, refrigerators and evaporative air coolers, sold on Lazada and Shopee.



Further investigation led to searches at warehouses in Bangkok and Samut Prakan of two companies. Officials seized over 14,000 items of these products, worth about 30 million baht.

JTL Stock Holding Co., Ltd. and Growell Enterprise Co., Ltd were charged with importing restricted goods without permission, subject to a maximum two-year jail term or/and a maximum fine of two million baht.

He said both e-commerce platform operators also face six months in jail or/and a maximum fine of 500,000 baht for advertising substandard goods. (TNA)











