Students develop home security system alerting owners via smartphones

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT – Students from a vocational college in Nakhon Si Thammarat have developed a village security system with devices in each house, that can detect a burglary, a fire, or gas leaks, and send out alerts to home owners and a village security team via their smartphones.

This is a model of a secure village system developed by students from Thung Song Technical College as a submission at the vocational colleges innovation and science project contest this year in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

The contest is intended to encourage innovative skills among students and youths, which will help with their careers and contribute to national development after graduation.

The system enables house owners to remotely switch lights and appliances on and off, with ambient light sensors working to measure the brightness emanating from each lamp. It also has security features able to detect a burglary using heat sensors at doors and windows, as well as detecting fire and gas leaks.

These sensors are controlled by an ESP 8266 circuit board, which can send out alerts to a registered LINE account on a smartphone, allowing house owners and security officers to be aware of suspicious activities in real time, regardless of their location. This innovation is well suited to modern lifestyles, and practical for actual implementation.