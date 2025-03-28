Structural Engineer expresses concern over Bangkok’s high-rises following earthquake

BANGKOK, Thailand – Following today’s earthquake in Bangkok, Professor Dr. Amorn Pimarnmas, President of the Structural Engineers Association of Thailand and a researcher at the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), has raised concerns about the impact on high-rise buildings in the capital.

He stated that the earthquake caused significant shaking in buildings across the city. While investigations are ongoing to determine the exact location of the tremor, initial assessments suggest that a powerful earthquake in Myanmar may have triggered the effects felt in Thailand. The intense shaking in Bangkok could lead to structural cracks and damage, particularly in older buildings.







The situation remains uncertain, with the possibility of aftershocks. Buildings constructed before 2007 may be more vulnerable, as they were built prior to the enforcement of Thailand’s 2007 Earthquake-Resistant Building Code. The latest regulations, introduced in 2021, mandate seismic-resistant designs for buildings in Bangkok, but only a limited number of structures currently comply with these standards.

For high-rise buildings that experienced severe shaking, structural inspections will be necessary to assess the extent of any damage.



























