Stray dogs on Ao Nang beach in Krabi targeted after attacks on tourists

Officials will round up a group of stray dogs that are attacking tourists on Ao Nang beach and will work out long-term solutions.

They were responding to an online video clip showing about 10 stray dogs chasing tourists on the beach which is a famous attraction of Muang Krabi district. A tourist recorded the incident in the evening of June 18 and shared it with the Pudum News page to warn visitors of possible danger from the stray dogs, some of which were apparently cruel. In the clip, tourists could escape from the animals.







Stray dogs on the beach had earlier bitten many tourists, most of whom were children aged 7-12 years. Officials of the Ao Nang administrative organization and agencies concerned had caught them but some dogs escaped to a nearby forest. Afterwards the remaining dogs returned to the beach, causing annoyance and posing danger to tourists again.



Officials of local livestock and district offices and staff from the Ao Nang administrative organization planned to round up all the stray dogs on the beach this evening and will work out long-term solutions later. (TNA)































