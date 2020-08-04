Storm Sinlaku hits Thai north and northeast, flash floods affect over 1,000 houses

Several provinces in Thailand’s North and Northeast have been hit by torrential rains, strong wind and flash flood triggered by Storm Sinlaku.







As Sinlaku made its way across upper Thailand, four men were caught in strong torrent of the Pad River in the northern province of Uttaradit. Their boat was smashed by the force of swelling water, sweeping them nearly one kilometer downstream.

Luckily, all four got help from a rescue unit that happened to be in the village.

In the northeastern province of Loei, torrential rain caused heavy flooding in three districts Sunday morning, affecting nearly 1,000 houses. Floodwater rose quickly and caught many people by surprise during the morning hours.

The province was the worst affected by flooding on Sunday before the water receded on Monday.

Nong Bua Lam Phu province, adjacent to the south of Loei, has now taken massive water influx from Loei, inundating villages and farmland.

In Nan, northern Thailand, army troops have been mobilized to help evacuate villagers and remove debris from landslides blocking many roads in PhuPiang district.

Meanwhile, a fisherman was reported missing in Wang Tong district of Phitsanulok. He is believed to get caught up in fast-moving water in the Khek River Sunday night.

The Meteorological Department has issued weather warnings. Heavy rains are expected in more than 40 provinces across the northern and northeastern regions until Tuesday. (TNA)











