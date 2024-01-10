State Railway of Thailand introduces 90-day advance booking for key train routes via D-Ticket mobile app

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has introduced a new 90-day advance booking service for CNR express trains on key routes. Starting this Friday (Jan 12), the service will be available ahead of the Thai New Year, Songkran 2024, to ease travel during the festive season.

This new offering, which aims to accommodate the increased travel demand during holidays, allows travelers to book advance tickets for eight return services on CNR express trains across the Northern, Northeastern, and Southern Lines.







The service includes two return services on the Northern Line, connecting Bangkok (Krung Thep Aphiwat) with Chiang Mai and vice versa. On the Northeastern Line, there are four return services between Bangkok (Krung Thep Aphiwat) and Ubon Ratchathanni, as well as between Bangkok and Nong Khai. For the Southern Line, the service covers two return trips between Bangkok (Krung Thep Aphiwat) and Hat Yai.

Tickets for these services will be available from 8.30 a.m. on January 12, 2024, through the D-Ticket mobile app, website (www.dticket.railway.co.th), and ticket booths at SRT stations nationwide.







For other train services, reservations remain available up to 30 days in advance. Travelers seeking more information or assistance can contact the SRT Call Center at 1690, which is available 24/7.
































