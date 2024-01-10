Family escapes wild elephant raid in Loei province, North Thailand

Wild elephants were seen raiding a house in Loei and destroyed properties, prompting the family to seek help after one villager was killed last month.

Yutthapong, a Facebook user, posted a video clip from a surveillance camera, pleading for assistance from relevant authorities. The video showed three to five large elephants roaming the house for food, destroying a water tank, a water pump. The elephants remained in the vicinity for nearly 20 minutes.







Yutthapong Sangkathip revealed that the affected property belonged to his family in Phu Kradueng District, Loei Province. While he currently lives and works in Bangkok, his parents and older sister used to live in the house. However, due to the frequent wild elephant invasion, they decided to relocate for safety reasons and installed surveillance cameras.

Yutthapong emphasized the urgent need for relevant authorities to intervene and push the elephants back to their natural habitat. The local residents in the area live in fear, avoiding agricultural activities due to the presence of the wild elephants.

In December last year, a villager in Phukradung district was killed in a wild elephant attack. (TNA)

































