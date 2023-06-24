Startup X Innovation Expo kicks off with focuses on innovation and technology

The Startup X Innovation Expo has kicked off in Bangkok with a focus on innovation and technology to help Thailand become a tech hub in the region.

The expo is being organized by the National Innovation Agency in partnership with the Public Sector Development Commission, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and the Board of Investment.







Under the theme “Innovation Partnership – Together We Can Grow,” the event focuses on the collaboration of four sectors, namely public, private, education, and social, to support startups and innovative businesses, strengthen the Thai innovation ecosystem, and pushes Thailand towards becoming an innovation-driven country.



According to Pun-Arj Chairatana, executive director of the National Innovation Agency, the expo brings together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and representatives from the public and private sectors. One of the expo’s primary goals was to create an innovation ecosystem for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), establish an innovative mindset, as well as encouraging young people to explore various career paths.







Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai stressed the progression of innovation beyond mere convenience, emphasizing its impact on improving the quality of life, society, and the economy. He stated that innovation boosts sustainable development and enhances entrepreneur competitiveness while creating new economic opportunities. The expo is being held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre until June 24. (NNT)

















