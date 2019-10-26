SRT inks deal with CP consortium for high-speed train airport project

BANGKOK – Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has chaired the signing ceremony of a public-private-partnership (PPP) contract between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Charoen Pokphand Group-led consortium, for the development of the 224-billion-baht high-speed train project, another important step in the country’s infrastructure development.

The signing ceremony of the contract for the development of the high-speed train project, linking Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports in Bangkok with U-Tapao airport in Rayong province, took place at the Santi Maitree building, Government House, on Thursday (Oct 24).

The Prime Minister said the high-speed train project is the result of the cooperation of all sides, aimed at creating benefits in many respects. He said the project will link the three main airports of Thailand, improve connections with neighboring countries and create jobs for people.

This system comprises nine high-speed stations, at Don Mueang, Bang Sue, Makkasan, Suvarnabhumi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Sriracha, Pattaya, and U-Tapao, covering a distance of 220 kilometers. The high-speed train will reach a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour.

The contract signing ceremony is another important step in Thailand’s infrastructure development, supervised by the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee. It is also the first time that the government has engaged in a PPP contract worth 224.54 billion baht in the interests of the country.

The high-speed train project is expected to open to the public in 2023, with hopes that it can help promote socio-economic development and prosperity in the surrounding areas and generate economic returns of 650 billion baht.