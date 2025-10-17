Thailand and China strengthen tourism ties on 50th diplomatic anniversary

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Tourism and Sports Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn has led a delegation to Beijing to discuss tourism cooperation between Thailand and China as the two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations. Accompanied by Permanent Secretary Natreeya Taweewong and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Atthakorn attended the “Amazing Thailand Networking Dinner” to engage with key Chinese tourism and aviation partners.



The visit forms part of the Ministry’s “Big Impact, Act Fast” policy, which seeks to drive rapid economic growth through strategic collaboration with major Chinese airlines, tour companies, and digital travel platforms. The initiative aims to accelerate the recovery of high-value Chinese tourism while deepening long-term partnerships between both nations.

The mission also advances the concept of “Strategic Connectivity,” enhancing Thailand’s status as a preferred destination for Chinese travelers. Hosted by the TAT Beijing Office, the networking event involved leading Chinese tourism enterprises such as UTour, Caissa, Qunar, Tongcheng, China Comfort Tourism, China Travel Group, 6renyou, ZX-Tour, Hainan Airlines, and Air China, all central players in China’s outbound travel sector.





The Thai delegation reaffirmed the country’s readiness to welcome international tourists, presenting updates on the “Trusted Thailand” program to strengthen safety and service standards. The discussions also covered efforts to expand flight routes and tourism products that cater to quality travelers.

Chinese partners expressed strong interest in increasing flights, launching new travel packages, and enhancing Thailand’s visibility across media and online platforms. Both sides agreed that closer cooperation will help accelerate Thailand’s tourism rebound and support sustainable growth in Thai–Chinese relations. (NNT)



































