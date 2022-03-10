Songkran water festival in April and risk to the elders in Thailand

Earlier, terms like “cluster” and “super-spreader” may cause dread and disgrace in those connected with them. Now, people are fatigued and do not care. Weary of social distancing, everyone wants to go back to their everyday lives.

Anxiety, loneliness, and defeatist attitude now cause people to be less afraid of joining a new cluster or becoming a super-spreader. The new mindset stems from an assumption that contracting COVID-19 will not be a serious concern for most people. Since the Songkran Festival is coming up next month (April), most people have already prepared to participate in celebratory feasts and recharge their batteries during this wonderful season of family reunion.



People, especially young adults, may no longer care if they are the next spreader or a new cluster member. However, it is not simply that. It is also about putting the lives of family elders in danger. Although people of all ages are at risk of contracting COVID-19, older people are at a higher risk of developing severe illness owing to physiological changes associated with aging and possible underlying health issues.







According to the Thai Department of Disease Control, due to the highly transmissible Omicron strain, daily infections around Songkran may reach 50,000 per day, and seniors have the most significant mortality risk from this virus. Indeed, no one wants their beloved elderly relatives to be one of those cases.



Elders are in danger.

The most important thing to understand is that COVID-19 mortality rates are influenced by vaccination status. Because unvaccinated individuals are more likely to die, mortality rates by vaccination status give a more realistic picture than the absolute number of deaths among vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

According to a statement from Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, 75% (928 patients) of COVID-19 deaths happened among adults aged 60 and above in the first two months of 2022. 60% (557 patients) of those elders were not immunized. 8% had already gotten their first shots (77 patients), while 29% had already received their second injections (271 patients). The remaining 2% got booster jabs (23 patients). As a result, the mortality rate for unvaccinated elderly people is 257 people per million people. This is the death rate for 2.17 million seniors over the age of 60 who are still not receiving any shot in the country.





Vaccinate your family today to celebrate Songkran with them next month.

Giving seniors a second injection reduces the risk of infection-related death by up to six times. The rate offered by the booster injection is considerably better, as the booster dosage reduces the mortality risk by up to 41 times. A senior who gets an extra dose is 68% less likely to get a viral infection and 96% less likely to get a severe illness, be in the hospital, or die from the virus.

Seniors who have not been vaccinated should do so as soon as possible. Those who have already received the first jab should keep their appointments for the second doses, and those who had their second shots three months ago should register to get their boosters. As it takes about a month for the vaccine to properly build the body’s immunity, now is the ideal time to give the seniors their booster doses before relatives come to visit them during Songkran, when the transmission of the virus is expected to rise due to people traveling.







A ticket to a Songkran celebration with family

Although vaccines are reasonably effective, keep in mind that they are not perfect. They certainly make individuals immune, but they do not make people invincible. COVID-19 vaccine is a protection, not a license to do anything. Wearing masks, hand-washing, and proper social distancing are other necessary steps to minimize risk and give families more confidence to participate in Songkran activities. Nonetheless, people should relish the anticipation of the day when they and their loved ones will be vaccinated because the risks of being together will be extremely low, and the benefits to mental health will be enormous. (NNT) – Article by Silada Rojratanakiat

































