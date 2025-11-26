Army Helicopters Deliver Critical Supplies to Flood-Hit Communities in Songkhla

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Fourth Army Area deployed two helicopters Wednesday morning (Nov 26) to deliver food, drinking water, and oxygen supplies to flood-affected communities in Songkhla province. The mission began at 07:30 from the Forward Command of the Fourth Army Area Disaster Relief Center at the 42nd Military Circle in Hat Yai, where units have been coordinating responses to the expanding flood emergency.



Reports issued earlier in the morning showed that Hat Yai Hospital faced an urgent shortage of oxygen cylinders and required additional food for patients as surrounding roads remained impassable. The Fourth Army Area arranged an immediate airlift to sustain medical operations and support the hospital’s continued care for residents caught in the crisis.

Ground operations also continued across isolated neighborhoods, with teams delivering food and water to households unable to leave due to rising floodwaters. Military personnel remained in close coordination with provincial agencies to keep access routes active and ensure assistance reached areas still experiencing severe disruption.



Officials stated that support for critical patients and their families is being carried out under national emergency medical standards. The Royal Thai Army has committed its available resources beyond routine duties to help residents throughout the affected districts.

Residents needing assistance may contact the Disaster Relief Center at the 42nd Military Circle at 074-586685 or the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command Hotline at 1341, which operates 24 hours a day. (NNT)




































