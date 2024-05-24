Solar floating project enhances power supply in Ban Goh Mark Noi community, Phang Nga

The Ministry of Energy has initiated a program to enhance the power supply in the Ban Goh Mark Noi community in Phang Nga Province.

The community previously had limited access to the main power grid despite its close proximity to the coast. The community relies on a hybrid system of renewable energy, including a micro-grid, solar home systems, and private diesel generators.







However, this system’s limited service hours do not meet the community’s needs and fail to cover all households. Additionally, government agencies on the island require 24-hour electricity.

The solar floating electricity project in the community, funded by the Energy Conservation Promotion Fund in 2021 with a budget of 21 million baht, aims to address these issues. The project includes the installation of solar panels with a total capacity of no less than 200 kilowatts, floating buoys, and lithium batteries. The system has already generated about 89,000 kilowatts per hour, providing 24-hour electricity to 30 households at a monthly cost of 600–1,000 baht.









Ban Goh Mark Noi spans 9,500 rai and has a population of a little over 1,400 people in 350 households. The majority of residents engage in agriculture, fishing, trade, and repair services. To fully electrify the island, a 400-kilowatt power generation system, a 1,200-kilowatt-per-hour energy storage battery, and 9.5 kilometers of transmission lines are required. The Ministry of Energy plans to request additional funding from the Energy Conservation Promotion Fund for this expansion. (NNT)





































