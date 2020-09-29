Skål Koh Samui domestic tourism recovery campaign invites travellers to rediscover the delights of Thailand’s favourite holiday island

Skål Koh Samui initiative aims to lure tourists back to the island with its #RediscoverSamui campaign, featuring a brand new video, media and social media programme

(Koh Samui, Thailand: September 28, 2020) — Skål Samui has launched its own tourism recovery initiative under the banner #RediscoverSamui – and prepare to fall in love in a bid to attract domestic and eventually international tourists to the beautiful island of Samui in the Gulf of Thailand.







A key element of the campaign is a new video which contains never-been-seen-before footage of the best experiences the island has to offer. From glorious soft white sand beaches and extraordinary sunsets, to dramatic jungle waterfalls, and from hot new beach clubs to enchanting ethical nature experiences.

Skål Samui promotional video: https://youtu.be/lWH46bpBRYg

Despite the global pandemic and its devastating effect on the island’s tourism industry, Samui is emerging from months of curfew which saw the closure of virtually all hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars. As a likely result of these strict measures, the island experienced an exceptionally low incidence of Covid-19 cases; to date just seven people were diagnosed early on and all of them have fully recovered. Samui registered no fatalities from the outbreak.

Also part of the campaign is an ongoing public relations programme targeting mainstream media, bloggers and influencers who will be invited to visit the island to experience for themselves its stunning natural beauty and diverse lifestyle offerings.

Campaign highlights:

Samui is Safe and Clean – Its famous beaches are pristine, and many resorts and restaurants have been doing maintenance work. Samui is looking more beautiful than ever. Samui’s Environment is Clean and Hygienic – The pandemic has seen all public facilities, from shops to massage parlors, going to great lengths to ensure that their environments are clean and hygienic to welcome visitors. Samui Wildlife is Returning – Turtles not seen for years have been spotted laying eggs on several beaches around the island and there have been increased sightings of pink dolphins – both indications that the water quality has improved significantly during lockdown. Samui has an unrivalled choice of hotels and private villas – The island boasts Thailand’s highest concentration of 5-star international hotels outside of Bangkok as well as a wide range of affordable hotels, resorts and spas for all budgets. And for those who prefer their own space, private villas range from palatial hill-top luxury to beach retreats and elegant apartments.







Samui is All about Lifestyle – The island is home to a huge variety of superb restaurants offering an impressive choice of Thai, Asian and international cuisines for all budgets, as well as vibrant and exciting cafés and bars with beach seating and spectacular entertainment.

Samui is Beach Chic – A crop of chic designer beach clubs have opened in Samui offering an elegant lifestyle experiences by the island’s iconic golden sandy beaches.

Samui is Colourful and Lively! – The island continues to evolve as Thailand’s favourite tourist island, welcoming new attractions with appeal to all ages, from vibrant street markets like Fisherman’s Village, elephant sanctuaries, beach-side art classes and wonderful jungle cooking schools high up in the beautiful mountains of Central Samui.

Samui is Surrounded by Magical Islands – As well as Koh Phangan (Full Moon Island), there are many magical islands to explore by sailboat, motorboat or by ferry including Koh Madsum [pig island], Koh Tao [a diving paradise], or the extraordinary Angthong National Marine Park with its hundreds of islands and crystal waters.

Samui is Accessible and Convenient – Just under an hour’s flight from Bangkok with regular daily connections, or 1½ hours by ferry from Donsak, Surat Thani. The island has upped its game on the infrastructure front, laying vast new pipelines to avoid serious flooding in future and making the roads more pleasant to travel on.

Samui is Great Value! – Most hotel, resorts, spas and private villas are running amazing packages and rates to entice domestic visitors to the island.









Commenting on #RediscoverSamui – and prepare to fall in love, Lutz Mueller, President of Skål Samui, said; “The campaign will initially focus its efforts on the domestic tourism market and once travel restrictions surrounding the pandemic ease up, attracting regional and international tourism.

Samui is lucky to have a fantastic collection of world-class hotels, resorts and spas and now is the time to make sure Thailand’s travellers take advantage of what’s right on their doorstep.”

The campaign, which is being driven by members of Skål Samui, a chapter of the global hospitality and travel organization Skål International, underscores the organization’s overall mission, ‘Connecting Global Tourism’.

The new video is available to all Skål Samui members and partners for their own promotional use and can be customized on demand at an extra charge.







