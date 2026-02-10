Bangkok’s Chatuchak Weekend Market fire destroys nearly 50 stalls, sparks renewed safety concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – Forensic investigators are assessing the damage at Bangkok’s Chatuchak Weekend Market after a late-night fire destroyed nearly 50 stalls, prompting renewed calls for a total overhaul of the site’s aging electrical infrastructure. The blaze erupted at approximately 10:00 p.m. Monday near Gate 1, drawing more than 10 fire engines to the scene.

Firefighters took 20 minutes to contain the flames, which spread rapidly through Section 17 fueled by large inventories of garments and handicrafts.







Initial surveys conducted Tuesday morning confirmed that 48 shops across 200 square meters were affected, with the fire reportedly originating at a woven bag shop.

While the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) maintains insurance for the market’s physical structures, merchants are responsible for their own stock

One porcelain merchant reported losses exceeding 1 million baht, emphasizing that while insurance helps, the destruction of high-value inventory remains a devastating blow.



The incident has reignited long-standing safety concerns among vendors who fear the market’s dated utility system is a recurring hazard.

This fire follows a separate electrical short circuit reported elsewhere in the market on Feb. 8. Vendors are encouraging authorities to transition from partial repairs to a comprehensive system upgrade to ensure long-term safety and prevent future incidents. (TNA)



































