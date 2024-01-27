Six Thai celebrities earn spots in Global Choice’s ‘100 Global Fashion Icons of 2023’

Six Thai celebrities have earned spots in Global Choice’s ‘100 Global Fashion Icons of 2023’, a list compiled from worldwide audience votes on top influencers. South Korean singer V, from the K-pop boy band BTS, secured the top position this year.

Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink and the only Thai in the band, ranked second. Lisa, known for her career as a K-pop singer, is also a brand ambassador for luxury brands like BVLGARI and Celine.







Following Lisa, other Thai celebrities featured in the list include Vachirawit “Bright” Chivaaree at 11th place, recognized as a singer, actor, and Burberry’s first Asia-Pacific brand ambassador. Metawin “Win” Opas-iamkajorn came in 15th, known for his work as a singer, model, and actor, and is the Thai brand ambassador for Prada.

Nattawin “Apo” Wattanagitiphat, positioned at 25th, is an actor and model who represents brands such as Dior and Piaget Swiss watch. Davika “Mai” Hoorne ranked 31st and is known as an actress, model, and Thailand’s first brand ambassador for Gucci under their Gucci Beauty campaign. Finally, at 38th place is Kanawut “Gulf” Traipipattanapong, a Channel 3 actor who has also been named “Friend of Onitsuka Tiger and Gucci.” (NNT)





































