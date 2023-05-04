Similan Island temporary closure for natural environment restoration on May 16 – Oct 15

Tourists have a limited time of less than a month to visit Similan Island, as it will be shut down from May 16 to October 15 due to the monsoon season. The purpose of this temporary closure is to facilitate the complete restoration of the island’s natural environment.

Tourism authorities are inviting travelers to Similan Island before its pristine tourism spots are closed for the monsoon season.

Similan Island, located in Phang Nga Province, is a popular tourist destination known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters and spectacular coral reefs.







The island features unique rock formations, including a sail-shaped rock, a boot-shaped rock and one resembling the head of Donald Duck. Visitors can also enjoy various activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving and hiking to the viewpoint that provides a breathtaking view of the sea.

The island’s sail-shaped rock and horseshoe-shaped bay are popular selfie spots among tourists. However, the northern part of the island is also worth exploring, as it boasts other uniquely shaped rock formations that continue to fascinate visitors. Similan is of course known for its stunning coral reefs and colorful fish species, making it a haven for snorkeling and scuba diving enthusiasts.







Officials noted that tourists only have less than a month left to visit Similan, as the island will be closed from May 16 to October 15 for the monsoon. This temporary closure aims to allow the natural environment to recover fully.

Once the island reopens, visitors can once again experience the beauty of Similan Island, known for its unspoiled natural surroundings, crystal-clear waters and stunning marine life. (NNT)















