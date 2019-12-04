Senate backs Wat Phra Mahathat temple world heritage nomination

BANGKOK – The senate’s ad-hoc committee on arts and culture has pledged support for the nomination of Wat Phra Mahathat temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat as a world heritage site, while related agencies have already submitted supporting documents to the Fine Arts Department for consideration.

A member of the senate and the president of the senate’s ad-hoc committee on arts and culture, Naowarat Pongpaiboon, visited Nakhon Si Thammarat province to follow up on progress made in the nomination process of Wat Phra Mahathat temple as a world heritage site. He was welcomed by the governor of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Siripat Patkul.

The committee’s academic chief Chatchai Sukrakan said the temple was added to UNESCO’s tentative list for world heritage sites in 2013.

The temple is believed to comply with selection criteria 2, to exhibit an important interchange of human values, over a span of time or within a cultural area of the world, on developments in architecture or technology, monumental arts, town-planning or landscape design; criteria 4, to be an outstanding example of a type of building, architectural or technological ensemble or landscape which illustrates a significant stage in human history and criteria 6, to be directly or tangibly associated with events or living traditions.

The committee has prepared an in-dept report for the Fine Arts Department for consideration prior to submission to the Cabinet for final approval. The paper will then be submitted to UNESCO.

Mr. Naowarat Pongpaiboon said Wat Phra Mahathat temple is an important religious site for Buddhism, and the committee will be pushing for the temple to be officially given world heritage site status before the expiry of the processing time in the next 4 years.