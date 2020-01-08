Security Tightened at Foreign Embassies as US- Iran Tension Grows

BANGKOK, Jan 6 – As tension between the US and Iran grows, Thai police have tightened security measures at foreign embassies and consulates.

The measures came after a US air strike on Friday killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Thai Embassy in Amman, Jordan, has issued warning for Thai nationals in Iraq to exercise precaution and avoid travelling to protest sites. It has warned Thai people against visiting Iraq until further notice.

National Police Chief Pol General ChakthipChaijinda has ordered all police units to impose security surveillance and stay on high alert.

He said Thailand would continue security measures while deploying extra police at sensitive locations including foreign embassies and consulates as well as mosques and churches, he said.

Thailand was not directly linked to the conflict but police would be on high alert, said Pol General Chakthip.