Somkid Orders EEC to Speed up Investment Promotion

BANGKOK, Jan 7 – Deputy Prime Minister SomkidJatusripitak has instructed executives of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the government’s flagship hi-tech investment hub, to speed up investment promotion.

Somkid and senior economic officials on Monday held a meeting with the EEC Office and delivered policy guidance to its executives.

The Deputy Prime Minister who is in charge of economic affairs instructed the EEC Office to expedite its works to promote and facilitate investment in the EEC.

The investment scheme spans three eastern provinces of Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao, aimed at creating a technological, manufacturing and service hub connected to ASEAN countries.

Several investment projects are underway focusing on key industries, research and development, advanced technologies and innovations and start-ups.

Overall investment projects in the pipeline is estimated at THB650 billion this year, according to the EEC Office.