Satun International Kite Festival 2020 (Feb 21-23)

Bangkok– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting local and international tourists to visit the “Satun International Kite Festival 2020” from 21-23 February at Satun Air Force Base (Khuan Khan Airport).

International kite teams from over 35 countries will join the event’s annual kite competitions in various categories, including the highest flown, the most unique, the most creative and the best sound.

The three-day event also features a Siam Andaman food fair, folk performance and music concerts.



















