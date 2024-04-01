‘Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm’ reopens after 2 years, attracting crowds of tourists

The Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm has reopened for business on April 1, amidst enthusiastic tourists flocking to witness the thrilling crocodile shows, after the farm had to temporarily close down for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 situation, the Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm has resumed operations starting from April 1. Tourists, particularly families, both Thai and foreign, eagerly traveled to visit the crocodile farm.







The Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm, established over 70 years ago since 1950 by Mr. Uthai Yangpraphakorn, is not only the world’s largest crocodile farm but also an integral part of Samut Prakan province’s attractions, known for its slogan: “Fortress of Victory, Central Pagoda in Water, Large Crocodile Farm, Beautiful Ancient City, Songkran Phra Pradaeng, Delicious Dried Fish, Bua Receiving Tradition, Comprehensive Industrial Estate.”

The farm houses various sizes of crocodiles, totaling more than 60,000 of them, and features a daily highlight of crocodile shows, showcasing interactions between humans and crocodiles.







Furthermore, within the farm, there are various other animals such as tigers, elephants, gibbons, chimpanzees, otters, hippopotamuses, and a large number of fish. Additionally, there is a “Dinosaur Museum” exhibiting dinosaur skeletons, models of extinct animals, and human stories.

The Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm is located in Tai Ban Sub-District, Muang District, Samut Prakan Province. Admission fees are 80 baht for adults, 40 baht for children, and free for toddlers. The farm is open every day from 8 AM to 6 PM.

































