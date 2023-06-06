Sahapat Group says delays of new government will impact investors awaiting clarity on policies

A prominent private sector figure has expressed the view that increases in prices of consumer products will not be as severe as in 2022, as energy prices are currently lower than last year.

Boonyasit Chokwatana, chairman of consumer goods conglomerate Sahapat Group, recently discussed price trends for consumer products in the latter half of the year. He noted that the prices of some items that did not see an increase in 2022 will be raised, including those in the detergent category.







Boonyasit added that lower energy prices help relieve the cost of production.

Concerning the formation of a new government, the Sahapat Group chairman said delays will impact investors currently awaiting clarity on the policies of the next government. He noted, however, that members of the younger generation tend to make quicker decisions and possess new ideas. As a merchant, he said he needed to be able to adjust and work with any government.

Boonyasit suggested that the incoming government should focus on developing the economy, agriculture and education instead of fixating on raising the minimum wage. He argued that people will have jobs and secure income when the economy performs well, with foreign investors less likely to relocate their production bases away from Thailand due to higher costs. (NNT)



























