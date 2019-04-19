Sacred water moved to Suthat Thepphawararam temple

Bangkok – Vases of sacred water for the coronation ceremonies of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn were transported from the Ministry of the Interior to Suthat Thepphawararam temple for a consecration ceremony on Thursday.

A religious ceremony was organized before the sacred water was moved to the temple, which is about 740 meters from the Ministry of Interior. On this occasion, the Interior Minister, the Deputy Minister of Interior, the Permanent Secretary for Interior, high-ranking officials, the Bangkok governor, and governors of other provinces took part in the procession to deliver the water. The procession required 86 people to carry 86 vases and was attended by some 500 members of the public.

In the evening, the sacred water was consecrated at the temple by His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch as the president of the clergy.

Following the consecration ceremony, the sacred water will be transported from Suthat Thepphawararam temple to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha on Friday. Roads around the temple will be temporarily closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. However, police will open the roads to traffic in some instances to facilitate the traffic flow.

The consecration of sacred water is part of coronation ceremonies that have been carried out since the Rattanakosin era, and the tradition is in line with royal ceremonies in the Ayutthaya period.