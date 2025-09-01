Sa Kaeo Immigration clarifies one-day border checkpoint opening for stranded nationals

SA KAEO, Thailand – The Sa Kaeo Provincial Immigration Office has issued a statement clarifying reports circulating on social media about activity at the Ban Khlong Luek Permanent Border Checkpoint in Aranyaprathet District on August 31. Officials confirmed that the checkpoint was briefly opened from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. that day as a one-time exception.







The temporary opening was arranged solely to allow Thai nationals stranded in Cambodia to return to Thailand and to permit Cambodian nationals to return to Cambodia. The measure applied only to individuals holding valid travel documents and was limited to that single day. Authorities stated there was no other purpose behind the operation.

All other border checkpoints in Sa Kaeo province remain closed. The Immigration Office issued the clarification to prevent further misunderstanding and apologized for any confusion caused. (NNT)



































