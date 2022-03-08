Russia-Ukraine conflict affects prices of consumer products in Thailand

Vendors have expressed concerns over rising commodity prices, urging the government to closely monitor the situation and intervene if necessary.

Their concerns were conveyed during recent media surveys, as the nation faces rising energy costs while still dealing with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Thai inflation rate recently hit 5.28% – the highest in 13 years.



Fuel prices continue to fluctuate due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with consumers and vendors now anticipating high prices of animal feed, fresh ingredients, ready-made meals, meats and eggs.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, the government has yet to authorize a price hike on any products. However, if producers decide they can no longer bear rising operational costs, they can petition for the right to raise rates. The administration said it will consider such petitions on a case-by-case basis, with a focus on protecting consumers.







Several items have also been listed as products that are not subject to price hikes, such as instant noodles, cooking oil, carbonated drinks and daily products. (NNT)

































