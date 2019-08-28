RTP prepares for new Land Traffic Act

Bangkok – The new Land Traffic Act (No. 12) B.E. 2562, which cancels certain provisions and adds new provisions, will take effect on September 20, 2019. Police General Chakthip Chaichinda, RTP Commissioner General, has instructed traffic police to perform their duties correctly and not to cause confusion among road users.

One important matter is the issuance of tickets. The officer will not in future collect the driver’s license of the traffic violator. If the motorist is not located, the officers won’t be required to attach the ticket to the vehicle. The ticket will be sent along with evidence by registered mail with a return payment requested, to the address of the vehicle owner, who must pay the fine within the time limit specified on the ticket.

Motorists must carry a driver’s license. It can be either a traditional one or a digital one. Motorists must present their driver’s license to a traffic police officer when requested. An electronic driving license must only be opened via an application of the Department of Land Transport. It can’t be copied from a screen and can’t be replaced with a photo.

As for a concern that if a driver’s license is not confiscated, the traffic law violator may not pay the fine according to the ticket, the RTP has devised a measure in accordance with the new Land Traffic Act, linking the ticket issuance by police in each area with the database of the Department of Land Transport (DLT). If motorists have refused to pay a fine, when they pay their annual vehicle tax, the DLT will only issue a temporary tax payment receipt which can be used for just 30 days. The violator will only receive a full legitimate tax payment receipt when the fine is paid. Should the temporary tax payment receipt expire before the fine is paid, the motorist will be guilty of not presenting evidence of the annual tax payment, which makes him or her liable to a fine not exceeding 2,000 baht.