‘Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra’ concerts at Lumpini Park on Sunday evenings – Free Admission

The 31st season of Concert in the Park is being proudly presented by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra in association with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Boon Rawd Brewery, Tourism Authority of Thailand, and B. Grimm.

Come enjoy the RBSO’s spectacular concerts, which will feature a variety of conductors, including Dr. Vanich Potavanich and Dr. Nora-ath Chanklum, with numerous vocalists providing support.







Mark your calendars for numerous memorable Sunday evenings filled with music on Lumpini Park’s verdant lawn, and bring your loved ones along.

Location: Sala Bhirombhakdi, Lumpini Park

Time: 5:30 pm

Dates: 14, 21, 28 Jan, 4, 18, 25 Feb, and 3, 10 Mar

Free Admission (PRD)





























