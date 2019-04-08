Road safety measures prepared for Songkran

Bangkok – The Ministry of Transport aims to increase road safety for the public during the Songkran festival by tightening safety measures on 111 dangerous routes and putting up signs to advise people to be extra cautious.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termphitthayaphaisit has disclosed a plan to safely accommodate road travelers throughout the Songkran festival. It is estimated that the number of people who travel by public transport will increase by 8.66 percent. The number of vehicles on major roads is expected to reach 7.6 million, an increase of 3.43 percent over the Songkran festival last year.

The Ministry of Transport has installed flashing lights, traffic cones and check points in many risk areas. Authorities will also patrol the roads to monitor traffic flows and help stranded motorists.