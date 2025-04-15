Road Safety Center calls for stricter local enforcement to reduce accidents and drunk driving during Songkran holiday

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Road Safety Directing Center has called for stricter local enforcement to reduce accidents and drunk driving during the ongoing Songkran holiday. Provincial authorities have been instructed to establish community and family checkpoints, deploy mobile patrols, and apply traffic laws rigorously. Safety assessments are being carried out at high-risk locations, such as intersections and roads with a history of accidents, while authorities continue to monitor dangerous behaviors, including speeding and impaired driving.







On April 13 alone, 296 road accidents were reported nationwide, resulting in 299 injuries and 39 fatalities. Motorcycles were involved in the majority of cases, with speeding, drunk driving, and abrupt lane changes listed as the leading causes. Most accidents occurred between noon and 9:00 p.m., and the age group with the highest number of casualties were those aged 20 to 29. Over the first three days of the road safety campaign, from April 11 to 13, there were a total of 756 accidents, 752 injuries, and 100 deaths.

Authorities are tightening control on alcohol sales and underage drinking. Retailers found selling alcohol to minors will face legal action. In cases where underage drunk drivers cause fatalities, those who provided the alcohol may also be prosecuted. Officials have been stationed in celebration zones to ensure that no alcohol is sold or consumed in restricted areas and to confirm that festival-goers leaving such events are sober and wearing safety gear.

The center has also warned the public about medications that can impair driving, pointing to an increase in crashes linked to drowsiness. Drivers are advised to avoid operating vehicles after taking certain medicines, such as antihistamines, strong painkillers, muscle relaxants, nerve pain treatments, and anti-diarrheal drugs. Transport officials at checkpoints have been instructed to question drivers and public transport operators about recent medication use.

As of April 13, 1,754 official checkpoints were operational across the country, staffed by more than 51,000 officers. Bangkok recorded the highest number of fatalities during the three-day period, while Phatthalung reported the most accidents and Lampang the most injuries. With two days of Songkran celebrations remaining, authorities continue to urge caution and cooperation to keep the roads safe. (NNT)



























