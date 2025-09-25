Prime Minister Anutin assigns duties to six deputy prime ministers following special cabinet meeting

BANGKOK, Thailand – Following a special cabinet meeting on September 24th, the government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has assigned duties to its six deputy prime ministers.

Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, will oversee the Ministries of Transport, Energy, and Digital Economy, as well as the Eastern Economic Corridor Office. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, will supervise the Ministries of Finance and Commerce, along with the Budget Bureau.



Borwornsak Uwanno, Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs, is tasked with supervising the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Culture, and agencies including the Board of Special Investigation and the Narcotics Control Board. Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Saram will supervise social affairs, including the Ministries of Labour and Public Health.





Captain Thamanat Prompow, as Deputy Prime Minister, will oversee the Ministries of Agriculture, Tourism, Education, and Social Development. Finally, Deputy Prime Minister Suchart Chomklin will oversee the Ministries of Natural Resources and Environment and Industry.

The cabinet also assigned supervisory roles to the Ministers attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, covering agencies such as the Government Public Relations Department and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board. (NNT)



































