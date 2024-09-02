Residents fearful as teenagers gather, rev motorcycles, throw ping pong bombs late at night

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – Residents of Tanot Subdistrict, Non Sung District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, are expressing their concerns after a group of over 10 teenagers gathered in the middle of the night, revving their motorcycles and throwing ping pong bombs while shouting loudly.







A video clip, captured by one of the villagers, shows the group of teens, both children and young adults, gathering at around 1:00 AM on Sept 2. The clip reveals that more than 10 motorcycles were involved, riding through the village streets in a noisy convoy. The teenagers were seen revving their engines, creating a deafening noise, and throwing ping pong bombs along the road, causing fear among the local residents.

The person who recorded the video sent it to the media, hoping to bring attention to the issue and seek help for the community. According to the residents, these teenagers frequently gather late at night, nearly every day, causing disturbances by revving their motorcycle engines and throwing ping pong bombs. This behavior has led to growing anxiety and a sense of insecurity among the villagers, who are urging relevant authorities to closely monitor and address the situation. (TNA)





































