Flash flood strikes Mae Rim village overnight, water reaches 1.5 meters

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – In the early hours of September 1, a flash flood struck Rim Tai Subdistrict in Mae Rim District, Chiang Mai Province, inundating the village with over 1.5 meters of water. The water gradually receded by morning, but the event marked one of the most severe floods in recent years.

Villagers in Rim Tai captured the dramatic moment as the floodwaters, laden with muddy sediment, surged into their homes without warning. The water came rushing down from the mountains, turning into a powerful torrent that swept through dozens of houses. Although no injuries were reported, the suddenness and severity of the flood left the residents shaken, many experiencing such an event for the first time.



Ms. Nawarat Promuppatham, a resident of Huai Cho Village, Soi 2, Rim Tai, shared her experience and video footage of the flood. She described how around 1:00 AM, the water level in the Mae Sa River, which flows from the Mae Sa Waterfall, began rising rapidly. The village headman alerted the community through loudspeakers, advising them to prepare and move to higher ground for safety.

About an hour later, the flash flood hit, bringing with it not only water but also mud and debris. By 4:00 AM, the water had risen to over 1.5 meters before slowly receding in the morning, leaving behind significant damage and muddy residue. Some homes remain flooded, and residents have been working tirelessly throughout the day to pump out the remaining water. This flood is considered one of the worst in several years.







Although the situation has improved, residents remain on high alert, closely monitoring the weather due to ongoing heavy rain in the region, fearing a repeat of the disaster.

Meanwhile, in Rim Nuea Subdistrict, the floodwaters have begun to recede as of this afternoon. Pol.Lt.Col. Supap Yamano, the Mayor of Rim Nuea, noted that authorities are closely monitoring the situation due to the persistent rain across the northern region, including Chiang Mai. Officials have been dispatched to assist affected residents and are surveying the flood damage, particularly where homes have been rendered uninhabitable. Temporary shelters will be provided for those in need. (TNA)





































