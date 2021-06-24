Reopening Thailand to foreign tourists the only light at the end of the tunnel

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) is optimistic about the country’s economic prospects, after the government announced its plan to reopen the country to international tourists and return to normal business conditions by mid-October.

TCC chairman Sanan Angubolkul predicted the reopening will help draw foreign tourists back to the country and provide a boost to the country’s economy by 0.3% this year.







He said the country’s reopening will help Thailand rehabilitate the domestic economy faster, because tourists no longer only travel on weekends and can now work from anywhere. He suggested that the government speed up the promotion of tourism in new areas in various provinces, citing the trend of international tourists wanting to stay in Thailand longer than anticipated.



According to Mr Sanan, Thailand is currently in a rehabilitation period and the 120-day target to reopen the country will help build confidence in the business sector and financial institutions, which are now starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. (NNT)



















