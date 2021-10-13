Reopening Thailand to foreign tourists in November will bring back bustling business activities

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) voiced support for the government’s plan to reopen the country for fully vaccinated tourists from November, indicating that tourism is a key to help drive GDP growth and sustain business confidence.







According to a televised speech of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday, Thailand must act quickly but still cautiously, and not miss the opportunity to entice some of the year-end and New Year holiday season travelers.



FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree said revenue from tourism will boost the domestic economy and that foreign visitors would help Thailand reach its GDP growth target of 0%-1% this year.

Thailand relies heavily on the tourism industry which contributes up to 10% of GDP.







Mr. Supant cited that it is time for Thailand to bring back bustling business activities, while maintaining necessary measures against COVID-19. He also acknowledged that some people may still be worried about the reopening plan without quarantine. He urged them to view COVID-19 in a more optimistic way, as death rates are declining while more vaccines are being distributed and new medicines have been developed. (NNT)



























