Recovered, but still isolated, Pattaya Covid-19 patients receive survival bags

Nongprue officials gave a couple recovered from Covid-19 rice and drinking water as they prepared to quarantine for another two weeks.







Despite being discharged from the hospital and fully recovered, coronavirus patients are being made to isolate another 14 days. To help offset the hardship, Nongprue is delivering food staples upon request.



Mayor Wanchai Sanngam and three subdistrict council members on Oct. 12 delivered bags of rice and drinking water to Patcharin and Sombat Permhiran, who were discharged from medical treatment.



























