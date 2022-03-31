Registration for Bangkok governor candidacy starts today

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has begun accepting applications for Bangkok governor candidates and has stated that the upcoming election will be held.

According to Chalermpol Chotnuchit, deputy permanent secretary of the BMA, the registration is being held at the City Hall 2 office from today until April 4, 2022. More than 300 officials who have been trained in the procedures for registering for candidacy, as well as the applicable laws, will assist applicants in registering. To comply with Covid-19 prevention measures, officials will ensure that maximum public health screening is carried out, and applicants can only be accompanied to the venue by one assistant.



Several prominent individuals have registered to run for BMA governor and have been assigned election numbers for the upcoming elections. The following are the candidates’ names and election numbers:

No 1. Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn

No 2. Thita Rangsitpol Manitkul

No 3. Sakoltee Phattiyakul

No 4. Suchatvee Suwansawat

No 5. Veerachai Laoruengwattana

No 6. Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang

No 7. Rosana Tositrakul

No 8. Chadchart Sittipunt

No 9. Watcharee Wannasri

No 10. Supachai Tantikom

|No 11. Sita Diwari

No 12. Prayoon Klongyoth

No 13. Pisarn Kittiyaowamarn

No 14. Thanet Wongsa







According to the BMA, there are 4,374,131 eligible voters for the upcoming election out of a total registered population of 5,523,676 people. Approximately 600,000-700,000 of these voters will be first-time voters, accounting for approximately 16% of all eligible voters in the upcoming election. (NNT)































