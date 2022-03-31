Registration for Bangkok governor candidacy starts today

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has begun accepting applications for Bangkok governor candidates and has stated that the upcoming election will be held.
According to Chalermpol Chotnuchit, deputy permanent secretary of the BMA, the registration is being held at the City Hall 2 office from today until April 4, 2022. More than 300 officials who have been trained in the procedures for registering for candidacy, as well as the applicable laws, will assist applicants in registering. To comply with Covid-19 prevention measures, officials will ensure that maximum public health screening is carried out, and applicants can only be accompanied to the venue by one assistant.
Several prominent individuals have registered to run for BMA governor and have been assigned election numbers for the upcoming elections. The following are the candidates’ names and election numbers:
No 1. Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn
No 2. Thita Rangsitpol Manitkul
No 3. Sakoltee Phattiyakul
No 4. Suchatvee Suwansawat
No 5. Veerachai Laoruengwattana
No 6. Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang
No 7. Rosana Tositrakul
No 8. Chadchart Sittipunt
No 9. Watcharee Wannasri
No 10. Supachai Tantikom
|No 11. Sita Diwari
No 12. Prayoon Klongyoth
No 13. Pisarn Kittiyaowamarn
No 14. Thanet Wongsa
According to the BMA, there are 4,374,131 eligible voters for the upcoming election out of a total registered population of 5,523,676 people. Approximately 600,000-700,000 of these voters will be first-time voters, accounting for approximately 16% of all eligible voters in the upcoming election. (NNT)