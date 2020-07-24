Rayong on Thailand’s east coast recovers after recent Covid fear

Rayong economy and tourism is recovering under the new normal, said Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha during his visit to this eastern province.

The deputy minister praised all parties for good cooperate to curb possible virus spread as he on Thursday attended a workshop on safe travel in Rayong under Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) Sanitation safety standard.







SHA certificates were given to 43 hotel and tourism-related operators to create confidence among tourists and promote tourism in Rayong.

Hotel operators joined the public health ministry’s “Thai Stop Covid” platform from July 1-15 for self-assessment on implement of Covid-19 safety standard.

They achieved in complying with hygiene and physical distancing measures almost 100 per cent, he said.

Rayong has suffered a setback to reopen businesses after an Egyptian soldier confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 was found to have visited shopping malls in Rayong province earlier this month.

There has been no report of any infections after the soldier left Thailand.

The province is trying to revive domestic tourism and will hold a food festival at the central stadium this weekend to atttract tourists with an array of local food and products. (TNA)












