Rapid drop in mercury in Nong Khai, Northeast Thailand, triggers dense sea of fog

Seas of fog have come into being in Nong Khai, with the weather having abruptly cooled down. Air quality readings in the province have been among the best in the country for several weeks, giving tourists yet another incentive to visit.

Temperatures in Nong Khai dropped by 4 degrees Celsius on Monday (22 Nov), with the mercury reading 18-19 degrees Celsius in the morning while temperatures were about two degrees cooler on mountaintops.







Tourists were seen scaling the Phu Nong and Phu Huai-i-san mountains in Sangkhom district where they were able to take in views of a dense fog above the Mekhong River that separates Thailand from Laos. Those who visited Phu Nong were also seen enjoying the photo opportunities atop a 50 meters long wooden walkway that has been erected atop of the mountain.

The Department of Pollution Control has been continuously reporting for several weeks that air quality readings in Michai sub-district, Mueang Nong Khai district were among the best in the country.



Meanwhile, there is now a vibrant tourism scene on Doi Inthanon mountain in Chiang Mai. Sightseers packed the side of the road near the Kiw Mae Pan scenic spot as they waited to see the sunrise. The temperature atop Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest peak, reached a low of 2 degrees Celsius this morning (Nov 22). Almost 3,000 tourists visited the mountain yesterday (Nov 21). (NNT)



























