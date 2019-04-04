Rainmaking operations underway to fight haze in northern Thailand

Bangkok – The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation (DRRAA) says it is ready to conduct the rainmaking operations in the North to alleviate the pollution problem.

DRRAA Director-General Surasee Kittimonthon disclosed that the DRRAA had set up operation units in Chiang Mai and Phitsanulok. He said the situation in the northern region is quite severe due to a large number of hotspots and the fact that Thailand is adjacent to Myanmar and Laos, which have contributed to increased levels of dust.

In 1 to 2 days, there will be another high pressure from China which will affect the heat in Thailand and may cause relative humidity to rise. This will allow the DRRAA to conduct the royal rainmaking operation, he added.