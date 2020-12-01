‘Progressive Movement’ probed for political activities involving local election in Thailand

The Election Commission resolved to investigate the Progressive Movement group that allegedly conducted a political party’s activities and its leaders and local administration candidates could face criminal action.







The EC reportedly formed a probe committee to carry out the investigation regarding the roles of the group’s leaders Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and Pannika Wanich in fielding candidates and campaigning for votes for the upcoming elections of provincial administration organizations.







Section 111 of the Organic Act on Political Parties prohibits any group of people from conducting an activity similar to that of a political party without political party registration. Violators are liable to a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine of up to 60,000 baht and can also be banned from politics for five years.







The EC based its investigation decision on the evidence that its provincial branches collected on the activities of the leaders of the Progressive Movement group. The group’s candidates also risked being disqualified from the elections. (TNA)











