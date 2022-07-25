Private clinics in Thailand authorized to prescribe COVID antivirals

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unlocked the distribution of authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication for health clinics, in an effort to increase the availability of treatments beyond hospitals.

Though the move expands the availability of COVID medication, use of the drugs must continue to follow official guidelines. Only patients who meet certain criteria will be prescribed antivirals, while those who are asymptomatic or exhibiting only mild symptoms may not require such drugs.







The COVID antivirals authorized for use in Thailand are Favipiravir, Remdesivir, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir.

Dr Paisarn Dunkum, secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said private clinics are now able to procure antivirals directly from authorized distributors and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO).





A single type of drug can have several distributors, with five private firms currently authorized by the FDA to sell Remdesivir in Thailand.

The FDA chief said this latest move will improve public access to treatments and prevent market monopolization. (NNT)

































