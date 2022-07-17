Private businesses prepare for APEC CEO Summit Nov 16-18 at ICONSIAM, Bangkok

Thai private firms have started gearing up for this year’s APEC CEO Summit, which will focus on economic and social cooperation.

The Thai government thanked the private sector for their preparedness ahead of the upcoming summit. Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said it will provide an important opportunity for Thai businesses to showcase their capabilities to the world and help promote regional growth.







The summit is taking place from 16-18 November at the ICONSIAM shopping center in Bangkok under the theme “Embrace, Engage, Enable.”

The meeting will focus on regional cooperation in economic and social areas, along with innovation exchanges to propel mutual growth.





This summit will be the first in-person meeting in three years, as the pandemic forced the previous gatherings to be held online. This year’s summit will be attended by key figures from governments and private firms, along with leaders of Asia-Pacific economies who are expected to deliver remarks on economic promotion and environmental conservation.



Data figures from Thailand’s APEC Business Advisory Council show the private sector serving as the main growth mechanism for the Asia-Pacific region, particularly for the export, industrial and service sectors. The council noted that the region’s key economic driver involves the tourism sector and financial services, with the region’s strength in the food industry expected to make it a global leader in food security.(NNT)

































