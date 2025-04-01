Bangkok Governor revokes disaster-affected areas declaration as situation improves

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bangkok Metropolitan Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Center has issued an announcement dated March 28, designating disaster-affected areas in Bangkok. This declaration facilitates governmental agencies, local administrative organizations, and relevant private sector entities in carrying out their duties in accordance with the 2007 Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act, the 2021-2027 National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan, and the 2021-2027 Bangkok Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan.







After assessing the situation, the center determined that the overall situation had improved. The impact on the public, damage in affected areas, basic infrastructure, transportation routes, and assistance efforts have been continuously addressed. Furthermore, the majority of the affected population has returned to normalcy, and district-level incident command centers are now capable of managing disaster response within their respective areas.



In light of this assessment, the Governor of Bangkok, exercising the authority granted under Section 32 of the 2007 Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act in conjunction with the 2021-2027 National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan and the 2021-2027 Bangkok Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan, hereby revokes the Bangkok Metropolitan Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Center’s announcement dated March 28, 2025, regarding disaster-affected areas in Bangkok. (NNT)



























