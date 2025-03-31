Prime Minister visits site of collapsed building as labor group pleads for urgent rescue efforts

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the site of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building in Chatuchak district for the second time, overseeing rescue efforts and offering encouragement to emergency teams, March 31. A representative of an international labor alliance knelt in tears, pleading for assistance in locating missing workers, particularly Myanmar nationals.

Following the inauguration of the Thailand Investment and Expat Services Center (TIESC) at One Bangkok, the Prime Minister proceeded to the disaster site. She engaged with police officers, Thai and international volunteers, and specialized search teams from the U.S., Israel, and other countries.







Rescue teams reported ongoing efforts to detect signs of life. The Prime Minister reassured that all missing individuals, regardless of nationality, would receive equal priority in the search operations.

“We are doing everything we can. No one should remain trapped in the rubble,” she stated firmly.

In a deeply emotional moment, a labor group representative fell to his knees, weeping as he pleaded for the Prime Minister’s intervention. She responded by placing a reassuring hand on his shoulder, urging unity in the rescue mission.



After the visit, she returned to Government House to chair a meeting on SMS emergency alert systems. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the collapse while intensifying rescue efforts.































