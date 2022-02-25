Prime Minister of Malaysia officially visits Thailand

The Prime Minister of Malaysia pays an official visit to Thailand from February 24 to 26, 2022. This will also be his introductory visit in line with ASEAN tradition for new leaders assuming office.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana has disclosed that the Honourable Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Prime Minister of Malaysia, paid an official visit to Thailand as a guest of the Royal Thai Government on February 24-26, 2022. The Malaysian Prime Minister will meet Prime Minister of Thailand and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House on February 25.



The spokesperson stated that the visit will offer opportunities for both sides to discuss issues to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially to revitalize the economies of both countries that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Both sides will also exchange views on increasing collaborations in areas such as security, economic partnership, and connectivity near border areas, as well as cooperation within ASEAN and other multilateral frameworks. (NNT)

















































